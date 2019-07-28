SILVER ALERT: Mooresville police looking for missing teen

Posted 11:43 pm, July 28, 2019, by

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Macy LeeAnn Morgan, 16, a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “CLEAR WATER” written on it and possibly black jeans.

Macy is missing from Mooresville, and was last seen Friday, July 26, at 9:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Macy LeeAnn Morgan, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 ext. 8 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.