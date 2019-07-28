× SILVER ALERT: Authorities looking for missing Washington County man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Ray Tipton, 27, a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans with a tattoo of “AFTIN PAIGE” on front of neck, design over eyebrow and tattoos on chest, shoulders, arms and legs.

Michael is missing from Fredericksburg, Indiana, which is 132 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen Sunday, July 28 at 8:53 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Ray Tipton, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.