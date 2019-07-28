× Robbery pursuit ends in multiple suspects being detained by police after crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Seven people have been detained and taken in for questioning after a police pursuit related to an alleged robbery ended in a crash on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the pursuit occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday and ended in the area of Wicker and Bluff roads, just east of State Road 37, when the suspect vehicle crashed into a pole and guardrail.

Police said eight suspects fled from the vehicle after it crashed, leading to a police search of the area with assistance from K9 officers.

Seven of the eight suspects have been detained, police said, two of whom were apprehended by K9s leading to the suspects having to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injury.

An active search continues for the final suspect. Police do believe they know the identity of the final suspect, however, and do not consider the suspect armed or a threat to the public.

During the pursuit, several items of evidence were thrown from the vehicle including at least one gun.

Police did not release any information about the suspects at this time and are withholding information about the original robbery the suspects are possibly tied to as the investigation is ongoing.