Parris Campbell provides ‘I’m gonna be stud receiver’ plays

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Frank Reich didn’t fall back on coachspeak when addressing a couple of highlight plays delivered by rookie wideout Parris Campbell.

He didn’t need to see the tape before commenting.

“Did you see those?’’ Reich asked following Sunday’s practice at Grand Park Sports Campus. “There were a couple of really nice ones down there.’’

Campbell gave snapshots of why Reich and coordinator Nick Sirianni are bullish on their much-hyped second-round draft pick during red-zone drills.

Lined up to the right on the formation on one play, he gave a strong out-and-in juke to cornerback Jalen Collins that froze Collins and gave Campbell room to make a nice touchdown catch from Jacoby Brissett. A few plays later, he made a nifty diving catch after bobbling the pass – it might have been tipped – for another TD in the left corner of the end zone.

So much offseason talk has centered on the big-play potential of Campbell. But most of that was centered on his ability to make a catch and make something happen in the open field.

Sunday’s work in the confined spaces of the red zone was something different.

“That just puts an exclamation point on it,’’ Reich said. “The two plays he made in the red zone today weren’t hybrid, gadget slot receiver-type plays.

“They were legit NFL I’m-gonna-be-a-stud-receiver plays. Ran two phenomenal routes, made two big plays in the red zone. Everything we’ve seen so far has been a very positive sign.’’

The only negative was Campbell spending the last part of practice with ice wrapped around his right thigh. At some point, he experienced tightness in his hamstring that required attention from the medical staff.

Luck back at it

Andrew Luck followed up Saturday’s “maintenance day’’ by returning to the practice field. His workload mirrored Friday’s: he went through individual and 7-on-7 drills before calling it a day.

The Colts have Monday off, and Reich was non-committal whether Luck might participate in team drills when practice resumes Tuesday morning.

“We’ll see,’’ he said. “I don’t want to guess.’’

Luck completed all nine of his 7-on-7 throws Friday, but was less accurate on a windy Sunday: 5-for-11. But after being missing tight end Jack Doyle high and hard on one throw, he threaded a nice touchdown pass to Deon Cain.

Sheard update

Defensive end Jabaal Sheard is expected to miss more than a few days with swelling in one of his knees.

“He’s going to miss some time,’’ Reich said.

Sheard practiced Thursday but has missed the last three days with the knee issue. He had a magnetic resonance imaging test done to determine the nature of the swelling.

Also, defensive end Kemoko Turay missed a second straight day with a shoulder injury.

“Still working through that,’’ Reich said.

Roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent running back Keith Ford and waived running back Aca’Cedric Ware.

