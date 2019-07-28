× Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A man died after being shot early Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the intersection of English Avenue and Laurel Street. 911 operators received a call in reference to a person shot at approximately 2:30 a.m. An adult male was sitting inside a vehicle when he shot at least once by a gunman.

A passenger in the vehicle attempted to drive the victim to the hospital, but police asked them to pull over to provide aid. The car pulled over at the intersection of Calvary Street and Fletcher Avenue. EMS personnel did perform life-saving measures on the victim. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on-scene.

The name of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified.

An investigation is underway but police have said they believe this to be an isolated incident at this time. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are also assisting by gathering any potential forensic evidence related to the case.

IMPD is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact police or call Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.