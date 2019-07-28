× 2 men stabbed after fight at banquet hall

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A fight ended with two people being stabbed early Sunday morning. The incident happened on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Casablanca Banquet Hall on the 4000 block of Georgetown Road. 911 operators received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. in reference to some one being shot at the reception hall.

Responding officers located two adult male victims who were suffering from apparent stab wounds, but no one was shot.

EMS personnel responded and transported both victims to nearby hospitals for treatment. At last check both men were upgraded to stable condition and are expected to survive their injuries.

The names or ages of the victims was not released.

An investigation has begun to determine a cause or motive in the case. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses and gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene. Police believe the incident began as a fight between two separate groups but say they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story.