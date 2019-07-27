× Summer violence is down, according to Indy Ten Point but says one shooting is one too many

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Another violent night in the Circle City, leaving three people hurt in two separate shootings. The first shooting happened after 1 a.m, on Massachusettes Ave. The second happened around 3 a.m. on Morningstar Drive.

All of the victims are expected to survive. But non-fatal shootings are something groups like Indy Ten Point hope to cut down on.

“This year we have certainly seen less homicides and less violence,” said Reverend Charles Harrison.

Indy Ten Point says they are happy with the work the city has done to stop the violence. They say so far they’ve witnessed less violence than years past. Harrison adds violence may be down, but it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

Police say the victims in the shooting on Massachusettes Ave., took themselves to the hospital. detectives were able to establish a crime scene at the Valero gas station just blocks away.

“This particular spot you don’t see a whole lot of violence every now and then but certainly north and south of it,” said Harrison.

Police do not believe the shootings on Massachusettes Ave and on Morningstar Drive are connected. Indy Ten Point says violence is something that tends to rise during the summer months.

“It’s pretty consistent with what we normally see during the summer months when people are out and tend to have a higher level of months. You really don’t want to get too overly excited right now because sometimes we have less violence in the summertime and then we make up for it in the fall,” said Harrison.

He says it’s unfortunate three people were shot but says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and many groups are working hard to make circle city a safer place. He says it starts with reaching out to the youth.

“There’s a lot of people doing a lot of things out there that’s really touching the lives of young people and they may not think it’s a lot, but it is,” said Harrison.

There are others in the community who agree that violence needs to calm down especially to keep the young ones safe.

“The little young guys need to find something else to do with their lives; you know what I’m saying. other than fighting and fussing,” said Indianapolis resident Tim Williams.

Harrison says the numbers may be down, but it doesn’t mean the work stops.

“We all have to continue to stay vigilant in the work that we’re doing so that we don’t become overconfident and we’re able to see the numbers down in homicides and non-fatal shootings,” said Harrison.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).