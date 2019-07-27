Man arrested on child molestation, child porn charges in Terre Haute

Dionel Juan Mateo (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Terre Haute man has been arrested on child molestation and child porn charges, according to Indiana State Police.

Officials say an investigation began early in the week when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and served late Friday night at a home in the 1900 block of Grant Street in Terre Haute.

Based on preliminary findings discovered through the search warrant, authorities interviewed and arrested 28-year-old Dionel Juan Mateo.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail with no bond allowed.

Mateo has been charged with the following:

  • Child Molestation – child under 14 sexual intercourse/other sexual conduct (3 counts), Level 1 Felony
  • Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

