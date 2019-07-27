× Dead body discovered outside Shelbyville elementary school

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A dead body has been found on the grounds of Thomas A. Hendricks Elementary in Shelbyville, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

Officials say the body was discovered early Saturday morning outside and behind the building.

The deceased is not believed to be a student or faculty member.

At this time, police say the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and the public is not in any danger.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

The school is scheduled to begin classes on Thursday.