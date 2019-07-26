Vehicle crashes into Carmel business on Thursday night, police looking for people responsible

CARMEL, Ind. — The front part of the Home Care Providers’ office on West Carmel Drive is still in shambles after police said a stolen vehicle plowed into it on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from Indianapolis.

Officers said the people involved were attempting to steal stuff, but nothing was ultimately taken in this attempted burglary case. They believe three people are involved. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Carmel Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 317-571-2551 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

CBS4 spoke with one of the employees at the Home Care Providers business on Friday. Jonathan Moore said the business has offices from coast-to-coast therefore customers throughout the country.

“My fear again would be that we have employees that work for some of our west coast offices that are here sometimes later into the night,” Moore said.

Moore explained the people who work remotely for the offices across the country often use the desks in the front part of the building to work. So, had they been there on Thursday night, this story could be much worse.

“This front area was for our employees that don’t work inside the office, they can come in anytime, day or night, to work if they need to,” Moore said.

There is a store that sells firearms next door. There are questions about whether that business was the target of this crime. But, police did not say anything about that.

Pinnacle Firearms’ staff said even if they did crash into their building, they would not have drove away with any guns as the store safely locks them away at closing time each night.