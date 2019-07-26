× 2 years later: Honoring fallen Southport Lt. Aaron Allan

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Tomorrow marks two years since Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Since then, his family, community and the Southport Police Department have done their best to honor him and keep his legacy alive.

“There’s those little things, and there’s a memory in each one of them,” said Lt. Allan’s father Jim.

Since July 27, 2017, Jim Allan has moved forward, although he says it hasn’t been easy. “Trying to get the wounds to heal, trying to find something to fill that void from the loss.”

To those who knew him best, Lt. Allan was a man known for going above and beyond to answer the call.

“He wasn’t that guy that would jump out of the shadows and say, ‘I caught you.’ It was, ‘I’m here to help. What can I do, in what capacity?'” explained Jim.

Court documents say Lt. Allan was doing just that when he lost his life.

Investigators say he was shot and killed as he responded to an overturned vehicle.

“There isn’t anything that would have changed Aaron’s actions. It’s just who he was.”

It’s the legacy he leaves behind that Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn says has pushed him and his department to do better every day.

“It’s something that I really think brings the training to the forefront. We need to be doing it right, we need to train harder than we did the day before,” Vaughn explained.

A bronze bust of Lt. Allan will be displayed outside their training room come fall—a reminder all recruits will pass daily.

“It’s a good reminder and a reminder of the sacrifice he made, and what we’re striving to do every day to be better at what we do.”

To honor Lt. Allan & other officers who have lost their lives

Saturday, July 27, 2019

11 AM

Indianapolis Baptist Temple, 4002 E Southport Road

Ceremony will follow police recruit graduation

There is also a memorial in honor of Lt. Allan located outside the Southport Police Department, and it is open to the public.