Regal launching movie subscription plan called ‘Regal Unlimited’

Regal Cinemas will become the latest theater chain to offer a movie subscription plan.

The company introduced Regal Unlimited, which boasts “unlimited movies” for members. The program comes in three tiers ranging from $18 a month to $23.50 a month.

The subscription allows you to see as many movies as you want. You’ll also get 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases plus the typical Regal Crown Club perks.

Regal said there will be no blackout dates, meaning members will get to see movies whenever they want and as many times as they want. You’ll make your ticket reservations through the Regal Cinemas app.

You’ll pay a reduced convenience fee of 50 cents for ticket reservations and other ticket purchases. Surcharges will apply for premium formats—such as IMAX and RPX. You’ll also pay a surcharge for theaters that fall outside your subscription plan.

The three pricing tiers really depend on where you live and how many Regal theaters you want to access. You can choose to be billed monthly or annually.

Here’s the breakdown:

Unlimited Plan: $18.00/month + tax ($216 annually)

$18.00/month + tax ($216 annually) Unlimited Plus Plan: $21.00/month + tax ($252 annually)

$21.00/month + tax ($252 annually) Unlimited All Access Plan: $23.50/month + tax ($282 annually)

Each subscription has an initial, non-cancelable term of one year, according to the company. The program is expected to launch by the end of July. Find the FAQ here. Find rules for Regal Unlimited here.

The following Indiana theaters are all part of the tier 1 Regal Unlimited plan: