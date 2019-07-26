Man arrested in Sullivan County for battery on an infant

Dalton W. Arnold (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested for battery on an infant in Sullivan County, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says a criminal investigation was initiated on May 21 after a four-week-old infant with life threatening injuries was taken by ambulance from the Sullivan County Hospital ER to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Through the investigation, police say they found that 24-year-old Dalton W. Arnold, of Sullivan, was the boyfriend of the infant’s mother. He was living with them and had direct supervision of the infant when the injuries occurred.

After reviewing the investigation, the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Arnold Thursday.

Arnold was arrested Friday morning without incident and faces felony charges of battery resulting in protracted loss or impairment and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

He is currently being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

