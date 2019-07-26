× Lafayette police arrest 3 after alleged drive-through robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three people were arrested in Lafayette after a reported robbery of a McDonald’s early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on July 26, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to a reported robbery at a McDonald’s on the 2000 block of Sagamore Parkway South.

According to police, a male suspect reportedly pulled up to the drive-through window and demanded money while displaying a hand gun. The man then allegedly reached through the window and took the money from the register.

LPD said security footage helped officers and employees identify the suspect as former employee Nicholas Bates, 22, of Lafayette.

Employees said Bates had quit shortly before 2:50 a.m. Friday in which police were called to speak to him for causing a disturbance in the restaurant.

Officers went to a residence on Phipps Court in an attempt to locate Bates where the vehicle reportedly used during the robbery was located nearby.

LPD says officers spoke with resident Regina Lewis, 19, and asked to speak with Bates. Police obtained a search warrant after the attempt was unsuccessful.

The Lafayette SWAT team was called to serve the warrant based on the severity of the alleged robbery.

Lewis, her two young children, and her 15-year-old sibling left the apartment at the request of LPD.

Police said the SWAT team used a chemical agent to prompt Bates to come out after he refused to come out.

Bates exited the apartment around 9 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident, according to LPD.

Bates was arrested for theft and resisting law enforcement. Lewis was arrested for assisting a criminal and the children in the apartment were turned over to a relative.

After interviewing all of the people involved, LPD detectives also arrested Jamarkis Hackett, 20, for false informing.

Hackett was the employee that initially reported the robbery. Police say it was determined that no weapon was used and the incident was not a robbery, as Hackett and Bates were co-workers at the McDonald’s.