IMPD searches for group of robbers who shot victim on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a group of people that robbed two men on Indy’s west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells us the victims were walking near 10th and Girls School Road when all of a sudden they said four to six men walked up to them and tried to rob them.

One of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot one of the victims multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The robbers ran off, and police are now searching for those men. It’s unclear at this time whether the two groups knew each other.