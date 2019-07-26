× Great weather for Friday; next chance for rain

Comfortably cool this morning so you may want a sweater just until the sun rises. No other weather related concerns for your drive in. Day 2 of Colts Camp will feature weather that is just as nice as Day 1 was. Highs will climb to 85 which is right where we should be this time of the year. We’ll have a few more clouds than yesterday but nothing will bring us rain. Rain will stay west of us all through the weekend. We should see rain return around Monday. Should be scattered at that point with more scattered rain on Tuesday. Temperatures don’t stray too far from average over the next seven days but this time next week will be a few degrees cooler than what is considered average.