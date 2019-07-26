Garfield Park announces ‘Jason and the Argonauts’ as August Vintage Movie Night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Garfield Park Art Center has announced Jason and the Argonauts (1963) as the next featured film at Vintage Movie Night on Saturday, August 3, at 8:00 p.m.

“This is special-effects master Ray Harryhausen’s take on Greek mythology,” says Indianapolis film historian Eric Grayson.

Grayson hosts the monthly event that proudly boasts: “Real film on real projectors.”

Jason and the Argonauts (1963) synopsis:

“After saving the life of his royal father’s usurper, Pelias (Douglas Wilmer), whom he fails to recognize, Jason (Todd Armstrong) is encouraged by the conniving murderer to begin a quest in search of the Golden Fleece. In doing so, Pelias hopes for Jason’s death to thwart the prophecy that he will reclaim the throne. Along the journey, Jason is protected by the goddess Hera (Honor Blackman). His crew includes Hercules (Nigel Green) and Acastus (Gary Raymond), a saboteur planted by Pelias.”

“The climactic skeleton battle is one of the highlights of the film,” adds Grayson.

Vintage Movie Night admission is $5 and concessions are $1. This is a family-friendly film and there is free parking for the event.

Garfield Park Arts Center is located at 2432 Conservatory Drive.

For more information, go to gpacarts.org or call 317-327-7135.

For more information on Eric Grayson, visit DrFilm.net/blog, check out his website FilmEric.com and follow him on Facebook.