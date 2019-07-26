× Expect highs in the 90s this weekend across central Indiana

Indianapolis has only had five dry weekends this year. This will be a dry weekend, but it will be warmer. Highs have been in the 70s and 80s this week and the 90-degree heat will return this weekend. Dew points will rise into the 60s and heat index will rise into the upper 90s by Sunday.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend and we could use some rain. Farmers are now concerned about a “flash drought,” which occurs when an extended period of dry weather occurs after planting, but before roots extend deep enough into the soil to reach ample moisture. The good news is that we’ll have a better chance for rain next week. Expect a daily chance for scattered t-storms Monday through Wednesday.

July rainfall is an inch below average.

We are only a week away from the start of the Indiana State Fair.