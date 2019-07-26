CDC: Salmonella outbreak in 48 states, including Indiana, linked 2 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are dead and 768 people have fallen ill amid a Salmonella outbreak that is affecting 48 states, including Indiana. The deaths occurred in Ohio and Texas.

The CDC reported on Tuesday that the outbreak is linked to contact with backyard poultry, such as chicks and ducklings, from multiple hatcheries are the likely source of these outbreaks.

People reported getting chicks and ducklings from several sources, including agricultural stores, websites, and hatcheries.

The CDC wants to remind everyone regardless of where poultry is purchased, it can carry Salmonella germs that can make people sick. Backyard poultry owners should always follow steps to stay healthy around their poultry.

