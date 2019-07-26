× Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle; police look for driver

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Hancock County.

At around 10:30 Friday morning, police say they were called to the area of 1233 East State Road 234 for a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle. Someone driving through the area discovered the bicyclist laying in a grassy ditch and waving his arms for help. That person stayed with the bicyclist until authorities arrived and told police there were no other vehicles in the area when they found the victim.

The bicyclist was a identified as a 67-year-old man from Anderson. Police say he was wearing a helmet and high-visibility reflective vest at the time of the crash, and that his helmet likely prevented him from dying at the scene. The man was flown to Methodist hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say evidence indicates that the bicyclist was riding with traffic near the white fog line when he was struck from behind. Both the vehicle and the bicyclist were traveling westbound toward Indianapolis.

Investigators believe the vehicle that struck the bicyclist is a white or black, 2017 or newer, Ford F-250 or larger truck with extended tow mirrors. Police say they found evidence from the suspected vehicle at the scene and believe the vehicle to have extensive damage to the passenger-side headlight assembly and mirror.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSD Investigations at 317-477-1199.

Police remind drivers to share the road and pass bicycle riders at least three feet away in accordance with Indiana Code 9-21-8-5. Police also remind bicycle riders to always wear a helmet.