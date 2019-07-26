4 more Democratic presidential candidates take stage in Indy for National Urban League Conference

Posted 7:21 am, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26AM, July 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The doors to the convention center in downtown Indianapolis are open for the third day of the National Urban League Conference.

Five Democratic presidential candidates spoke on Thursday, and four more candidates will speak this morning. Those candidates include Pete Buttigieg, Ami Horowitz, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Kamala Harris.

All of the candidates are sharing their vision for equality in the country.

The chairman of the conference says their goal is to promote unity, as well as educate people and talk about the challenges urban communities, like Indianapolis, are facing.

Also happening today:

  • A panel of why brands must take a stand
  • Tackling racial disparities in health care
  • LED Talk about leadership, empowerment and development
  • Instagram masterclass
  • Young professionals networking session
