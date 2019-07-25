Wayne County first responders pull off parade for 14-year-old facing brain surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. - First responders are going above and beyond in Wayne County.

State and local agencies worked together to surprise a 14-year-old boy named Jeremiah.

On a day off, at least 20 Richmond police officers and state troopers pulled off a parade. They drove down a gravel drive with sirens blaring and lights flashing. Jeremiah's nurse suggested the idea to the Richmond Police Department. A week later, they pulled off a surprise he will never forget.

Friends and family wanted to do something special for him because he has brain surgery on Friday. Jeremiah lives with a rare gene disorder that impacts his muscles. His mom, Karen Lehman, said her son has had more than 25 surgeries so far. She is even more nervous about this surgery because she said his heart stopped for more than 10 minutes during his last brain surgery.

After unimaginable challenges, she feels blessed so many people came out to make Jeremiah smile.

"He talks about this every day and he never forgets and will never forget them," Lehman said.

On Thursday, she took him to Brighter Path, an equine assisted learning and therapeutic riding center in Cambridge City. She thought seeing police cars and horses, things he loves, before surgery would be good for him.

Officer Tim Davis with Richmond Police and Trooper Paul Harrison quickly answered the call. Officer Davis organized it and Trooper Harrison asked if any state troopers wanted to participate.

"A lot of officers get on this job to help and this is something we can do to help," said Davis.

It was a parade that impacted them as much as Jeremiah.

"What is more important than to show up when this young man is facing so many challenges ," said Harrison.

His mom said her son never gets a break because of his health but this surprise gave him that. His surgery will be at 7:30 a.m. Friday. All of the first responders are sending good thoughts and wishing the best.