Vehicle comes to rest upside down following crash on far east side

Posted 10:01 pm, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, July 25, 2019

Photo from Patrick Lynch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A vehicle came to rest upside down following a crash on the far east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. at 10700 E. Washington Street.

Images from the scene showed one vehicle upside down while a second sustained significant damage on the driver’s side.

Two people were injured, and IMPD said one of the victims suffered “serious bodily injury.” Both were transported to area hospitals.

The area west of German Church Road on Washington Street was closed for the investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.