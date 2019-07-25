Publisher announces Megan Rapinoe book coming next year

Posted 11:47 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, July 25, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has scored again, this time with a book deal.

Penguin Press announced Thursday that Rapinoe’s book, currently untitled, will be published in Fall 2020.

Penguin is calling the book a “perfect vehicle” for an “honest, thoughtful, unapologetic” take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights.

Meanwhile, a division of Penguin Young Readers will work on a Rapinoe book for middle graders.

Rapinoe became an international celebrity this summer after she helped lead the U.S women’s soccer team to a World Cup championship.

She openly denounced President Donald Trump and said she would refuse to attend a White House celebration if invited.

Trump tweeted in response that Rapinoe should “never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.