Photos of suspect released after break-ins at Indy Yellow Cab

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Yellow Cab says several of their cabs were broken into, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The break-ins occurred Tuesday night at 3801 West Morris Street, just east of Holt Road, according to a police report.

Yellow Cab says 13 cabs were broken into. Batteries and cameras were stolen and the company estimates the total damage to be around $6,000.

The company released surveillance photos showing a suspect and his car.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).