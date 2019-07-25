× New York murder suspect stopped in Indiana for going too slow on interstate, police say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A routine traffic stop on I-70 in Putnam County may have solved a case for the New York Police Department.

Deputies pulled over 43-year-old Sheng Chen Mao for driving too slow in the passing lane on I-70. When deputies got to his window to ask for his license and registration, one deputy noticed Mao’s pants were covered in blood.

“He walked back to the vehicle, and when he ran the registration, that’s when he noticed found out the driver in the vehicle was wanted in New York City for a homicide,” said Deputy David Scott Ducker with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told NYPD they saw Mao stab a 40-year-old woman on 46th Street. He fled the scene, and she later died. Putnam County Deputies said Mao’s car was last spotted crossing into New Jersey.

“Every day something different happens, so you got to be ready for uncertainty in this job,” Ducker said.

On Thursday, Mao waived his extradition before a Putnam County judge. He will be held in the Putnam County Jail until NYPD detectives bring him back to New York.