Jennings County deputies take a bite out of crime, return stolen dentures to owner

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – Jennings County deputies are taking a bite out of crime. They arrested a woman for stealing someone’s dentures.

The owner of the teeth told deputies Joann Childers took them.

That same day, a probation officer said Childers showed up to her meeting wearing teeth that were clearly not hers.

Deputies tracked down Childers, and while speaking with her, they saw the dentures in plain view in her home. The teeth even had the owner’s name on them.

Deputies arrested Childers, and she’s charged with theft.

They returned the teeth to the owner.