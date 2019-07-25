Jennings County deputies take a bite out of crime, return stolen dentures to owner

Posted 7:20 am, July 25, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff's Office

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – Jennings County deputies are taking a bite out of crime. They arrested a woman for stealing someone’s dentures.

The owner of the teeth told deputies Joann Childers took them.

That same day, a probation officer said Childers showed up to her meeting wearing teeth that were clearly not hers.

Deputies tracked down Childers, and while speaking with her, they saw the dentures in plain view in her home. The teeth even had the owner’s name on them.

Deputies arrested Childers, and she’s charged with theft.

They returned the teeth to the owner.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.