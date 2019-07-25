× INDOT: Marion County interstate construction to continue this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation (INDOT) will continue road work around Marion County this weekend.

INDOT says contractors will work to repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions in five different zones around Indianapolis interstates.

Drivers are encourage to plan ahead, find alternate routes and to pay attention.

Travelers are also reminded to drive distraction free and slow down in work zones.

Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be patrolling work zones this weekend and ticketing drivers for speeding, reckless driving and driving distracted.

Friday, July 26 to Monday, July 29

Full closures

I-65 SB from I-865 to I-465 ALL LANES CLOSED Opens Monday, July 29th by 6 a.m. Detour: I-865 EB to I-465 SB to I-65 SB, Thru traffic should remain on I-465 SB

I-70 EB & WB from South Split to I-465 ALL LANES CLOSED Closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. Opens Monday, August 5th by 6 a.m. Detour: Thru traffic should use I-465 SB to I-65 NB to I-70 EB, traffic coming from the airport should take I-70 EB to I-465 SB to I-65 NB to get downtown.

I-65 SB from North Split to South Split ALL LANES CLOSED Closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. Opens Monday, July 22nd by 6 a.m. Detour: Thru traffic should use SB I-465 to SB I-65, Traffic inside I-465 should

follow EB I-70 to SB I-465 to SB I-65



INDOT is using the full closures to keep our crews and everyone on the road safer. They also allow us to get more work completed in a short amount of time. Maintenance crews will take advantage of the full closures to get in and clear out drains, fix guardrail, change lights and other work that needs to be done.

Lane Restrictions

I-69 NB from 82nd St. to S.R. 37 Left 2 lanes closed 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB/SB from Keystone to White River Left two lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB/SB from Fall Creek to Pendleton Pike 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 NB & SB from I-465 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side) 2 lanes open in each direction Friday at 9 p.m. through August 24

I-865 EB & WB 2 lanes open EB, 1 lane open WB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 SB from I-65 interchange to 56th St (Northwest side) 1 lane open Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m. 2 lanes open Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.



