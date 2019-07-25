× From ribs to microbreweries and the legendary St. Christopher Mid-summer Festival: Central IN festival season is in full swing this weekend

All-American Ribfest

American Legion Mall (Downtown)

Seven national award-winning barbecue teams will compete at the inaugural All-American Ribfest July 25-28 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the American Legion Mall downtown. Rib teams from across the U.S. will offer barbecue pork, beef and chicken, as well as festival favorites including corn on the cob, homemade baked beans and funnel cakes. Bands including The Flying Toasters, The Wright Brothers, When Country Went Pop and Epic Eagles will be on hand to provide live entertainment. A $5 general admission ticket includes access to the festival grounds, live music, shaded seating and more. The best part? It’s all to help raise money for the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch! (Note: Enjoy free admission during lunchtime Thursday and Friday, as well as all youth 12 & younger for the event.)

Click here for more info.

Colts Training Camp

Grand Park (Westfield)

Celebrate the return of football at the 2019 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield! Camp is going on now through Aug. 15 and gives fans of all ages the opportunity to see their favorite players up close, watch practice, get autographs, and enjoy a number of fun activities in Colts City! This Saturday (July 27) is Kids Day and Sunday (July 28) is Community Day. Admission is free, but you do have to download your free General Admission ticket on the Colts website.

Indy Burger Battle

Georgia Street (Downtown)

Don’t miss the 2019 Indy Burger Battle this Saturday on Georgia Street! Restaurants from all over Indianapolis create their own unique burger to serve as sliders and you get to try each of them and cast your vote to decide whose is the most scrumptious! At the end of the day, your vote will determine the People’s Choice Champion and local celebrity judges will determine the Critic’s Choice Champion to crown the best burgers in Indianapolis. All proceeds from the event will benefit event organizer and Indianapolis-based nonprofit Building Tomorrow and its vision of a world where all children have access to an inclusive, transformative education. Tickets start at $30 online and $35 at the gate.

Click here for more info.

Cirque du Soleil: CRYSTAL

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Downtown)

Cirque du Soleil returns to Indy this week with its coolest arena show yet—CRYSTAL. This one-of-a-kind arena production blends circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground, where figure skating mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats. There will be eight performances at Bankers Life Fieldhouse from Wednesday, July 24 through Sunday, July 28.

Click here for more info.

St. Christopher Mid-Summer Festival

St. Christopher Catholic Church (Speedway)

The annual St. Christopher Mid-Summer Festival is taking place July 25-27 at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Speedway. This one of the oldest festivals in the state of Indiana, as well as one of the biggest events in Speedway (only behind those events held at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway). There will be live entertainment, games, a festival casino, two beer gardens, carnival rides and lots and lots of food. Known as the festival “That’s Tops in Food,” this 1940s-1950s style festival offers a plethora of foods, sweets, treats and snacks. However, they are most famous for their battered Icelandic fried cod.

Click here for more info.

Indiana Microbrewers Festival

Historic Military Park at White River State Park (Downtown)

Join the nonprofit Brewers of Indiana Guild for its 24th annual summer fundraiser, Indiana Microbrewers Festival, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2–6 p.m. at Historic Military Park at White River State Park downtown. Attendees will get to sample hundreds of beers brewed by 100+ Hoosier breweries and guests while enjoying local food, shopping, games and more. In addition to supporting the Guild’s mission, a portion of proceeds from every ticket will be donated to their charity partner.

Click here for more info.