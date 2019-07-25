Arizona facility had ‘bucket of heads, arms and legs,’ bodies sewn together, FBI says

**The details in this story/video may be considered graphic or disturbing to some**

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A lawsuit testimony provides gruesome details of a FBI raid in which agents found buckets full of body parts and a body made of sewn-together parts from different people that was hung up on a wall at an Arizona body donation center.

According to KTVK, the FBI raided the Biological Resource Center (BRC), located in Phoenix, in 2014 as part of a multi-state human body parts trafficking raid.

One agent claimed he “a cooler filled with male genitalia,” “a bucket of heads, arms, and legs,” “infected heads,” and “a small woman’s head sewn onto a large male torso like Frankenstein and hung up on the wall,” the news outlet reports.

The lawsuit also says bodies were cut apart using chainsaws and bandsaws and that pools of blood and bodily fluids were found on the freezer floor.

“This is a horror story. It’s just unbelievable! This story is unbelievable,” said Troy Harp, who is one of over 30 plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the facility.

Harp donated his mother and grandmother to the BRC in 2012 and 2013 with the understanding that their bodies would be used for scientific purposes.

Harp told the news outlet he received his mother’s ashes via mail but now isn’t sure they’re really hers. Adding that his mother and grandmother wanted to help advance medical research, however he doesn’t believe their bodies ever made it out of the BRC.

He is also calling for stricter regulations on these types of facilities.

BRC owner, Stephen Gore, reportedly pleaded guilty to illegal control of an enterprise. He was sentenced to one year of differed jail time and four years probation.