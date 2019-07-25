Continued nice weather before rain returns

Posted 6:09 am, July 25, 2019, by

High pressure centers over us today meaning a beautiful blue sky start to finish on our Thursday. A cold front will push rain into Illinois today but won’t be a problem for us here at home. Colts camp kicks off on this beautiful July day.  Wear sunscreen when you head out to Grand Park this afternoon. Colts Town starts at 1pm and practice is at 2. We’ll actually get a little warmer today than we were yesterday.  Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s this time of the year. The nice weather stays through our Friday.  Mostly sunny and 85 to wrap up the week. In fact, Futureview doesn’t threaten rain until likely Monday. Should be a great weekend for the pool with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine.  Looks like scattered rain on Monday and an isolated storm on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.