× Continued nice weather before rain returns

High pressure centers over us today meaning a beautiful blue sky start to finish on our Thursday. A cold front will push rain into Illinois today but won’t be a problem for us here at home. Colts camp kicks off on this beautiful July day. Wear sunscreen when you head out to Grand Park this afternoon. Colts Town starts at 1pm and practice is at 2. We’ll actually get a little warmer today than we were yesterday. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s this time of the year. The nice weather stays through our Friday. Mostly sunny and 85 to wrap up the week. In fact, Futureview doesn’t threaten rain until likely Monday. Should be a great weekend for the pool with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine. Looks like scattered rain on Monday and an isolated storm on Tuesday.