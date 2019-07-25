Colts Training Camp opens Thursday at Grand Park in Westfield

Posted 3:00 am, July 25, 2019, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Colts training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield runs from July 25 through August 15.

Thursday, July 25, Camp Kickoff
Colts City: 1-5 p.m.
Practice: 2-3:40 p.m.

Friday, July 26
Colts City: 1-5 p.m.
Practice: 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, Kids Day
Colts City: 1-5 p.m.
Practice: 2-3:40 p.m.

Sunday, July 28, Community Day
Colts City: 1-5 p.m.
Practice: 2-4:15 p.m.

Training camp runs through August 15. Click here for the full schedule of timing and events.

Training camp is free to attend, but guests must obtain tickets to enter each day. Click here for ticket information.

Click here for a map of the Grand Park Sports Complex for 2019 Colts Training Camp.

The NFL’s “clear bag” policy is in effect during training camp. Click here for more information.

To kick off training camp, CBS4‘s newsgathering partner FOX59 will have two inside looks with Colts Blue Zone Training Camp Specials! Those are live Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.  The sports team will introduce fans to the 2019 Colts as they look to the upcoming season, including insight from players, coaches and analysts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.