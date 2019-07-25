× Another surge of warm air is moving toward central Indiana

This week has been a refreshing break from the heat and humidity but it is now coming to an end. Highs will be in the mid-80s Friday with the humidity a bit higher. Warmer air will move in for the weekend with highs rising into the 90s. Dew points will rise into the 60s and we’ll back to that tropical feeling by early next week.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend and we could use some rain. Farmers are now concerned about a “flash drought,” which occurs when an extended period of dry weather occurs after planting, but before roots extend deep enough into the soil to reach ample moisture. The good news is that we’ll have a better chance for rain next week. Expect a daily chance for scattered t-storms Monday through Wednesday.

We’ll have a dry day for Colts Camp.

High temperatures will be warmer this weekend.

Scattered t-storms will be possible Monday.

Scattered t-storms will be possible Tuesday.

Scattered t-storms will be possible Wednesday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely next week.