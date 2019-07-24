Mother charged with murder of premature twins who were born with drugs in systems

Posted 7:26 pm, July 24, 2019, by

Tiffany Marie Roberts (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriffs Office)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is facing multiple charges – including murder – in the deaths of her premature newborn twins, both of whom were born with multiple drugs in their systems.

According to WTVC, 29-year-old Tiffany Marie Roberts had gone in for check-ups prior to the twins’ birth and, on three different occasions, tested positive for cocaine, oxycodone, Roxicodone, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine usage while pregnant.

Sunday, the day of the babies’ births, Roberts reportedly admitted to taking ecstasy and immediately felt short of breath, prompting her to go to the hospital.

She gave birth to the twins who died at a children’s hospital two days later, nine hours apart.

Police were called to investigate and learned both infants tested positive for “several narcotics,” including cocaine, at the time of their birth.

Roberts was arrested and charged with viable fetus as victim, aggravated child abuse or neglect and first-degree murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.