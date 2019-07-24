× Warmer temperatures and higher humidity are creeping back into central Indiana

So far this has been a hot summer with 15 days of 90-degree heat, with 13 of those scorching days occurring this month.

This week has been a refreshing break from the heat and humidity but it is now coming to an end. Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday with the humidity a bit higher.

Warmer air will move in for the weekend with highs rising into the 90s. Dew points will rise closer to 70 and we’ll back to that tropical feeling through early next week.

Farmers are now concerned about a “flash drought,” which occurs when an extended period of dry weather occurs after planting, but before roots extend deep enough into the soil to reach ample moisture. We’ll have to carefully monitor this developing situation as our rain chances will be slim to none through early next week.

We have had 48, 80-degree days this year.

July has been the hottest month of the year.

The UV Index will be in the very high category Thursday.

We’ll have a sunny day Thursday.

We’ll have a dry day for Colts Camp.

Highs will be in the 90s this weekend.

We have had 9, wet days this month.

This will be a dry week.