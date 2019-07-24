WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller discusses Russia probe in front of House Intelligence Committee

‘Stranger Things’ actor Joe Keery just released a song

Posted 11:49 am, July 24, 2019, by

“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the series, has released a song — which happens to be good.

The actor and musician recently posted his debut single “Roddy” to YouTube.

In it, Keery sings, “There’s somethin’ wrong with this world / I feel it comin’ on.”

The song was recorded at Chicago’s Treehouse Studios.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Keery used to play drums in one of the city’s best psych-rock bands, Post Animal.

Keery’s character was so beloved in “Stranger Things,” he was promoted from a recurring cast member to a series regular who becomes a hero in the second season of the show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.