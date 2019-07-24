‘Stranger Things’ actor Joe Keery just released a song

“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the series, has released a song — which happens to be good.

The actor and musician recently posted his debut single “Roddy” to YouTube.

In it, Keery sings, “There’s somethin’ wrong with this world / I feel it comin’ on.”

The song was recorded at Chicago’s Treehouse Studios.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Keery used to play drums in one of the city’s best psych-rock bands, Post Animal.

Keery’s character was so beloved in “Stranger Things,” he was promoted from a recurring cast member to a series regular who becomes a hero in the second season of the show.