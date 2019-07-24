Silver Alert declared for missing 61-year-old woman from Fort Wayne

Posted 9:33 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34PM, July 24, 2019

Pamela Marie Dipzinski (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 61-year-old from Fort Wayne.

Indiana State Police say Pamela Marie Dipzinski was last seen at about 12 a.m. Tuesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Dipzinski is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes, and she wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Dipzinski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.

