Meth dealing investigation in Bedford leads to 4 arrests

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Four people from Bedford were arrested on methamphetamine charges on Monday.

Indiana State Police say detectives served a search warrant at a home on “M” Street after receiving a tip regarding the sale and distribution of meth, involving 44-year-old David Smith.

During the search, troopers located methamphetamine with the drug paraphernalia, along with other evidence of dealing.

Inside the home were Smith, 31-year-old Kelby Root, 33-year-old Durant Hillenburg, and 25-year-old Shelby Horton. Two children lived in the residence as well – an 11-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Interviews were conducted with all of the adults and the Department of Children Services responded to the scene to remove the children from the home.

As a result of the ISP investigation, the suspects are facing the following charges:

David Smith

  • Dealing methamphetamine with a prior conviction, level 4 felony
  • Possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams with a prior conviction, level 5 felony
  • Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
  • Habitual violator

Kelby Root

  • Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony
  • Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
  • Neglect of a dependent, level 6 felony

Durant Hillenburg

  • Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony
  • Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Shelby Horton

  • Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony
  • Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

