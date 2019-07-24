We all know know the need for health, home, and car insurance, but what about the benefits of a life insurance policy? Jordan Schwartz Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to discuss life insurance. Most people recognize they need to have it but Jordan how do you know what's right for you?
Life insurance needs
-
Car insurance basics
-
Health insurance answers
-
Picking the right insurer
-
Estate Planning
-
Spring cleaning finances
-
-
State of brick and mortar retail
-
When to take social security?
-
Looming threat of trade war
-
Importance of having a will
-
Tariffs & spending habits
-
-
Tips for budgeting for summer vacations
-
Last minute tax filing tips
-
Legalized sports betting