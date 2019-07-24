× Hip-hop stars Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly announce Indianapolis concert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Global music promoters Live Nation have announced a fall tour of hip-hop stars Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly with a stop in Indianapolis.

Live Nation says the 31-city tour beings September 30 in Toronto and will stop in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Indianapolis and more before wrapping November 18 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Indianapolis show will take place at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

According to Live Nation, Young Thug emerged from Atlanta’s hip hop scene with his 2011 mixtape series and his new album So Much Fun is set to be released later this fall.

The new single “The London” featured J. Cole and Travis Scott earned Young Thug his highest chart placement on the Billboard Hot 100, and he was recently featured on Ed Sheeran’s song “Feels,” Post Malone’s new single “Goodbyes” and on Lil Nas X’s new “Old Town Road (Remix)”.

Young Thug also launched his fashion brand “SPIDER” which debuted in London earlier this month.

Live Nation says Machine Gun Kelly recently released his fourth studio album Hotel Diablo on July 5th and has appeared two major Netflix releases, Bird Box and the Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale Friday, July 26th at 10 a.m. LiveNation.com.