Gorgeous weather continues; rain to return by weekend

Posted 6:52 am, July 24, 2019, by

Gorgeous day ahead!  High pressure remains in control so we’re expecting loads of sunshine and a refreshing northerly breeze today.  The morning is again a little chilly as many of us dropped to the upper 50s.  We’ll heat up into the mid 70s by noon and then a high of 82 later this afternoon. It’ll be pretty much a carbon copy of Tuesday’s weather.  Enjoy! Plenty of sunshine and perfect temperatures for the rest of the week.  A little hotter by the weekend as we climb back up into the upper 80s.  Rain chances return on Sunday but widespread rain won’t likely be until Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.