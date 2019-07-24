× Gorgeous weather continues; rain to return by weekend

Gorgeous day ahead! High pressure remains in control so we’re expecting loads of sunshine and a refreshing northerly breeze today. The morning is again a little chilly as many of us dropped to the upper 50s. We’ll heat up into the mid 70s by noon and then a high of 82 later this afternoon. It’ll be pretty much a carbon copy of Tuesday’s weather. Enjoy! Plenty of sunshine and perfect temperatures for the rest of the week. A little hotter by the weekend as we climb back up into the upper 80s. Rain chances return on Sunday but widespread rain won’t likely be until Monday.