× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 21 ‘Training Camp Preview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Football. Is. Back. Veterans reported to training camp Wednesday as the team prepares for the start of the 2019 season.

This week, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins breakdown the Colts’ top five training camp position battles, which will undoubtedly force the team to make some grueling decisions when it’s time for roster cuts. The Bluezone crew makes predictions on who will earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster and who will be on the outside looking in.

We also have injury updates on some key players, including a free agent acquisition who will start camp on PUP.

Finally, the fellas highlight some league news that will likely have a major impact on one of the Colts’ early season matchups.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play