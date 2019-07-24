Carjacking ends with driver being shot in Avon

Posted 8:10 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43PM, July 24, 2019

Man shot during Avon carjacking

AVON, Ind. – A carjacking in Avon ended with the victim being shot on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a silver Ford Mustang was carjacked near the city’s Regal Cinema and forced to drive to a bank near Eden Gate Drive and Avon Village Parkway.

At some point, officers believe the driver and the suspect got in some sort of scuffle. The victim was then shot and dumped as the suspect drove away in the car.

The car was reportedly located near U.S. 40 and Bridgeport Road, northwest of the Indianapolis International Airport, but the suspect still hasn’t been found.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.