× Carjacking ends with driver being shot in Avon

AVON, Ind. – A carjacking in Avon ended with the victim being shot on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a silver Ford Mustang was carjacked near the city’s Regal Cinema and forced to drive to a bank near Eden Gate Drive and Avon Village Parkway.

At some point, officers believe the driver and the suspect got in some sort of scuffle. The victim was then shot and dumped as the suspect drove away in the car.

The car was reportedly located near U.S. 40 and Bridgeport Road, northwest of the Indianapolis International Airport, but the suspect still hasn’t been found.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.