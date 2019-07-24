Anderson couple arrested for stolen truck after traffic stop

Posted 3:09 pm, July 24, 2019, by

Aaron Dillon and Danielle Albano

ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested two people in Anderson for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, police observed a pickup truck driving northbound on Scatterfield Road that swerved from the far right lane across the left lane and turned west onto 53rd Street without a signal.

According to ISP, the Chevrolet pickup truck was stopped as it pulled into a parking lot.

The male driver was identified as Aaron Dillon, 42, of Anderson and a female passenger gave a false name and date of birth.

ISP says the officer recognized her as Danielle Albano, 31, of Anderson, from an earlier arrest this year in Henry County.

Further investigation revealed that the truck Dillon was driving had been reported stolen.

According to police, Dillon also had a protection order against his girlfriend, Albano, the passenger.

Albano was also wanted on a warrant from Madison County for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon and Albano were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and invasion of privacy before being taken to Madison County Jail.

Albano was also charged with false informing and the active arrest warrant, and Dillon was given tickets for driving with a suspended license and failure to signal.

