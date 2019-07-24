× 19-year-old old injured in Morse Reservoir crash; alcohol believed to be factor

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a Morse Reservoir crash that seriously injured a 19-year-old.

According to the DNR, first responders were called to the reservoir just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. They found 19-year-old Gregory Thomas suffering from severe head and facial injuries. He was taken to Riverview Hospital before being flown to St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

The other operator involved in the crash, 18-year-old Aiden Hobbs, wasn’t hurt.

Conservation officers said Thomas and Hobbs were operating separate watercraft and jumping in the wake of another boat when Hobbs went airborne and landed on Thomas. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The DNR also said it’s illegal to jump the wake of another boat due to unforeseen dangers.