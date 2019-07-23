× Woman to spend year in prison for illegally buying gun used to murder Boone County deputy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced for illegally purchasing a handgun that was used to murder a Boone County sheriff’s deputy last year.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced Tuesday that 30-year-old Dawn Love Rochon was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison.

Minkler says Rochon purchased a Taurus PT709 9mm handgun from Indy Gun Bunker on Feb. 28, 2017. On the federal form that Rochon completed for the purchase, she reportedly gave a false statement under penalty of perjury regarding her residential address.

“Such a false statement violates federal law, and therefore Rochon’s acquisition of the Taurus handgun was illegal,” the Department of Justice wrote in a press release.

Using that gun, authorities say Anthony Baumgardt shot and killed Deputy Jacob Pickett on March 2, 2018. Baumgardt has since pled guilty to Pickett’s murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

At the sentencing hearing, Assistant United States Attorney William L. McCoskey told the Court that Rochon’s illegal purchase of the handgun was “the first link in a terrible and tragic chain of events leading to the murder of Jake Pickett.”

After her 13 months in prison, Rochon must serve three years of supervised release.

“When firearms are illegally purchased, possessed, or sold, it’s never for a good reason and the results are often tragic,” said Minkler. “Judge Sweeney sent a loud and clear message that gun violence will not be tolerated in the Southern District of Indiana and those who illegally acquire firearms will be held accountable.”