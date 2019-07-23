What’s up in the sky Tuesday night

Clear skies, lower humidity, and a moonless night (through 1 a.m.) will make for great conditions to get outside and look up in to the sky and do a little star, and planet, gazing.

This is where various astronomical objects will be located when viewing the sky over central Indiana at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking to the south will give you the ability to see the solar system’s largest planet, Jupiter. To the lower-right of Jupiter you will find Antares. Antares is a double star located approximately 607 light years from Earth. It is the 15th brightest star in the night sky and the brightest object in the constellation Scorpius.

To the left of Jupiter you will see another bright object – a little dimmer than Jupiter – which is Saturn.

If you go up from Saturn and a little to the left you will see Altair in the southeastern sky. Altair is a star located approximately 16 light years from Earth. It is the 12th brightest star in the night sky.

DID YOU KNOW: Looking up at the stars is truly looking in to history. For instance, when looking at Altair, the light you light you are seeing with your eye occurred 16 years ago as it has taken 16 years to reach Earth.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION VISIBLE FOR SOME

Some may be able to see the International Space Station (ISS) fly overhead Tuesday night.

The ISS will enter the northwest sky for three minutes starting at 10:22:32 p.m. It will quickly track through the northern sky and exit the north-northeast sky at 10:26:17 p.m.

It will be very low on the horizon, so you will probably need an unobstructed view (no trees) to see it. The best chance for seeing it will be over the northern third of the state.