Western Indiana woman arrested for animal cruelty after discovery of dead goats

EUGENE, Ind. – A woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges Tuesday after animals were found dead or in poor health on a western Indiana property.

During an investigation that started on July 18, the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office says three goats were found deceased and one was in extremely bad health. Also on the property were two horses and a donkey that were in poor health.

Officers say the overall living condition, lack of food and clean water, and extreme heat were all factors in removing the animals from the property on Elm Tree Road in Eugene.

The Parke-Vermillion Humane Society and area residents transported the surviving animals from the property and they’re now being treated at an off-site location.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested 38-year-old Charlene Williams of Cayuga on four counts of animal cruelty. She has since been released on a $7,000 bond.

The Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.