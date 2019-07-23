Vigo County targeted in malware attack on computers

Posted 8:42 pm, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44PM, July 23, 2019

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Officials in Vigo County say they are trying to determine the extent of a malware attack on the county’s computers.

Vigo County Commissioner Judith Anderson says commissioners were informed of a “ransomware” attack early Tuesday.

Information technology department director Jeremy Snowden says he is not completely sure what virus was used in the attack, adding the county has not received a request for money. He also says it isn’t known if vital information has been compromised.

Commissioner Brad Anderson says the county is working with a computer security provider to investigate the extent of the attack.

LaPorte County in northwest Indiana was the target of a ransomware attack earlier this month, paying $132,000 to regain control of its computers.

