Soon-to-be Fishers policeman killed in line of duty in Florida

Deputy Benjamin Nimtz (Photo courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office)

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers lost an officer in the line of duty before he was even able to join their department.

Benjamin Nimtz, 30, was killed Sunday while responding to the call of a domestic dispute as a deputy for the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Nimtz’s vehicle was struck by a Toyota Tundra as he was attempting to pass through an intersection. The crash is still under investigation.

A final interview between Nimtz and the Fishers Police Department was scheduled for August, Fishers police confirm.

Nimtz is said to have had family in Indiana, and his wife and two young children had already made the move up to Fishers.

“We are saddened because we anticipated adding him to our family here,” Fishers Police Department Sgt. Tom Weger told the SunSentinel. “We believe he would have been a great addition to our police department and to our city.”

